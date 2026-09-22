SC seeks HC CJ's report on conduct of judge in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant, justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked the Allahabad High Court chief justice to furnish the report in a sealed cover after looking into the matter and taking remedial action.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for an eyewitness in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, alleged that the presiding officer issued a non-bailable warrant against his client after he failed to appear before the court on account of illness.

"The conduct of the presiding officer will shock the conscience of the court. The presiding officer withdrew to himself NDPS, SC/ST cases and granted the accused bail or acquitted them. Under the law, he cannot withdraw to himself," Bhushan contended.

He further claimed that even the public prosecutor has been changed midway and the new one only has four months' experience.

The bench asked the Uttar Pradesh government to look for a senior most public prosecutor in the Lakhimpur Kheri district who has considerable experience in conducting the sessions trial and inform the court in two weeks.

Bhushan said that if the incumbent presiding officer is allowed to continue and hear the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, then he is sure that he will hold that no such incident has taken place.

The bench told Bhushan that it does not appreciate making averments against the judicial officer, as the apex court has itself asked him to expedite the trial.