SC seeks Centre's response on woman's plea to bring mortal remains of son from Dubai

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notice on the plea and posted it for hearing on March 16.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner said she is a widow and her son had gone to Dubai to work as a labourer.

"Now what is being informed is that he is dead," the counsel said, adding the petitioner had received a call in this regard from the embassy.

"You don't know anybody else in Dubai who can bring it?" the bench asked.

The petitioner's counsel said, "no".

"You have not given any details as to when did the death happen. How did he die? What happened there? You have just mentioned that there was a phone call on February 4 and you came to know," the bench said.