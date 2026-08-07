SC seeks centre's response on pleas challenging data protection law

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana heard submissions from senior advocate Vrinda Grover and advocate Prashant Bhushan before asking Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, to file the government's response.

The pleas said the changes dilute transparency by removing the public interest safeguard for disclosure of personal information.

The petitions challenge the amendment to Section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act, which deals with exemptions from disclosure of personal information.