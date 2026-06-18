SC seeks Centre, BCI responses on plea for national digital registry of legal professions

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana observed that the idea appeared innovative and could be done with the help of technology.

The petition, filed by the Bar Association of India (BAI), has also sought a direction to the Bar Council of India (BCI) to frame a social media and digital conduct code under Section 49 of the Advocates Act, 1961.

Advocates Vipin Nair and Prashant Kumar appeared for the BAI.

The top court issued notice to the Centre, BCI, the University Grants Commission (UGC), and others, seeking their responses to the plea, and posted it for hearing in July.