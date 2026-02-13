SC seeks CBI's status report on Manipur violence; asks Centre, state to implement panel's report

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi also mooted the idea that instead of the apex court, the jurisdictional Manipur High Court, which has a new chief justice, or the Gauhati High Court or both monitor the trials and related developments in the violence cases.

It also asked the central and Manipur governments to ensure implementation of the recommendations of the Justice Gita Mittal committee on rehabilitation and welfare of the victims of the ethnic violence in the state.

The court-appointed committee comprising Justice Mittal, the former chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir, and Justices Shalini P Joshi, a former judge of the Bombay High Court, and Asha Menon, an ex-judge of the Delhi High Court, have so far submitted several reports on measures to rehabilitate the victims.