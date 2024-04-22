SC seeks ASI's response on vision document for preserving Taj Mahal

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the response of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on the vision document and plan prepared for preserving the Taj Mahal and its environs.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the Uttar Pradesh government to bring on record the vision document, which has been prepared by the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) along with the state.

The bench, which was hearing a plea seeking implementation of a vision document to preserve the Taj Mahal and protect the Taj Trapezium Zone, noted that on December 8, 2017, it has directed for preparation of the futuristic plan.

The Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) is a trapezoid-shaped area that covers about 10,400 square kilometres and is spread over Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Hathras and Etah districts of Uttar Pradesh and the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.

The top court said it is "surprising" that on July 26, 2018, it had noted that the plan was prepared but without the consultation of the ASI, which is responsible for the upkeep of the Taj Mahal.

"We would like to know the response of ASI on the vision document," the bench said, as it posted the matter for further hearing on July 11.

The top court has been monitoring the developments in the area to protect the monument, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in the memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal in 1631. The mausoleum is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The bench, while hearing another plea seeking World Heritage City tag for Agra directed the Centre to file its response in six weeks.

On a plea for cleaning of river Yamuna near the Taj Mahal, the bench said there should not be any dispute on the suggestion for clearing of silt, garbage and sludge from the riverbed of the river.

"If no steps has been taken till now, then immediate steps are required to be taken," the bench said, adding that the Centre, if required, may take the help of any expert agency.

It said removal of silt, garbage and sludge from the riverbed of the Yamuna river should be a continuous process and affidavits need to be filed by Centre, Uttar Pradesh government and Agra Development Authority (ADA) on the steps taken so far.

The bench said the Centre, Uttar Pradesh and ADA shall take a clear stand on which agency shall be under obligation to clear the silt, garbage and sludge from the riverbed of Yamuna river.

The top court said that affidavits be filed by the Centre, UP and the ADA by July 11 on the issue.