SC says lawyers have right to join peaceful protests, agrees to hear pleas against 'police excesses' on Tuesday

He further alleged that private individuals were attacking protesters while the police failed to intervene effectively.

Referring to reports of children being struck with lathis, he said videos of the alleged incidents would be shown to the court on Tuesday.

Sankaranarayanan also claimed that senior advocates Dinesh Dwivedi and Uttara Babbar had been detained in buses during the protests.

He urged the Supreme Court to intervene and send a strong message against police excesses, stating that lawyers and citizens should not be left without protection.

Responding to the submissions, the CJI said he did not wish to make further observations, but emphasised that lawyers had the right to participate in peaceful demonstrations at designated locations.

"As of now, I don't want to say anything," the CJI said, adding that the Supreme Court should not become a platform for developments that could undermine its institutional role.

He reiterated that every lawyer and member of the Bar had the right to be part of peaceful protests at identified locations.

The bench has already listed the plea of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and others for hearing on Tuesday.