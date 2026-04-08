Judgements on decriminalising adultery, same-sex consensual relationship 'not a good law': Centre in SC

The submission was made during the hearing by a nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on the petitions related to discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, and on the ambit and scope of religious freedom practised by multiple faiths.

The top court has framed seven questions on the scope of religious freedom. One of the questions was as to what is the scope and extent of the word 'morality' under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, and whether it is meant to include Constitutional morality?" Advancing arguments on the second day, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, submitted that the concept of constitutional morality is a sentiment and it is not a doctrine upon which a legislation can be tested.

"In a country governed by democratic principles, it is always the majoritarian view which prevails, particularly when it comes to testing a law, because it is the majority which enacts the law.