SC reserves judgement on petition relating to over 26 week pregnancy termination

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court said on Monday that it will pass judgement on the petition relating to the termination of an over 26 week-pregnancy. The court said that it would try to give the judgment today itself and if the verdict is ready it may deliver the judgment post-lunch.

A woman has sought termination of 26 weeks of pregnancy whereas the Centre has filed an application seeking a recalling of the top court's order by which the woman's petition has been allowed.

The apex court had on Friday called for a fresh evaluation from the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to assess if the foetus exhibits any substantial abnormalities. This move was followed by the Supreme Court's decision to consider a plea for the medical termination of a 26-week pregnancy. The Centre conveyed its inability to avert the married woman from pursuing her petition.

The woman pleaded for an immediate termination of her pregnancy. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, heading the bench, also called for a fresh evaluation of the woman's health, taking into account the medication prescribed for her postpartum depression.