SC refuses to transfer trial in Tirupati laddus ghee adulteration case out of Andhra Pradesh

The bench, however, expressed disinclination, saying there are a number of witnesses, who are from the state and it will affect the trial.

It pointed out that the investigation was done by a Special Investigation Team constituted by the Supreme Court itself.

"We are not inclined to transfer the trial. Dismissed," the bench ordered.

On October 4, 2024, the top court set up a five-member independent SIT to probe the allegations of animal fat used in preparing Tirupati laddus to "assuage the feelings of crores of people" while making clear that the court cannot be used as a "political battleground".

The development had assumed significance as the top court-appointed panel substituted the Andhra Pradesh government's special investigation team (SIT) constituted on September 26, 2024, to probe the politically sensitive row over the alleged use of animal fat in laddus.

It had directed that the independent SIT will comprise two officers each from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Andhra Pradesh Police besides a senior official of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The court had said in the independent SIT, the two officers from the CBI would be nominated by its director while the two officers from the Andhra Pradesh Police would be named by the state government. The FSSAI chairperson would nominate a senior officer of the authority to be a part of the SIT, it had said.

It had directed that the SIT shall work under the supervision of the CBI director.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had claimed earlier that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime in the state, triggering a massive political row.

The YSR Congress Party accused Naidu of indulging in "heinous allegations" for political gains while the ruling Telugu Desam Party in the state has circulated a laboratory report to back its claim.

The apex court had passed the order on a batch of pleas, including those seeking a court-monitored probe into the alleged use of animal fat in making the laddus.