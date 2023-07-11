SC refuses to pause services Ordinance

NEW DELHI: There will be no freeze on the Centre’s executive order controlling the bureaucrats posted in Delhi, the Supreme Court said Monday in response to a petition by Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party government, which had challenged the constitutional validity of the Centre’s order.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha, however, issued notice to the government and asked senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the AAP government, to amend its plea and add the Lieutenant Governor as party in case.

“We’ll issue notice,” the bench said while posting the matter for hearing on July 17.

In its plea, the AAP government has said it is an “unconstitutional exercise of executive fiat” that attempts to “override” the top court and the basic structure of the Constitution.