SC refuses to interfere with anticipatory bail to Swami Avimukteshwaranand in POCSO case

On March 25, the Allahabad High Court granted anticipatory bail to Swami Avimukteshwaranand and his disciple Mukundanand Brahmachari in a case registered against them under the POCSO Act.

However, the high court restrained both the first informant and the applicants (Swami Avimukteshwaranand and the disciple) from making any statements before the media in this regard. The court had directed both of them to cooperate with the investigation. The case pertains to an FIR lodged at the Jhunsi police station in Prayagraj following directions from a POCSO court, alleging sexual exploitation of several 'batuks' (young disciples) by the accused.