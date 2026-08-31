SC refuses to hear PIL for mandatory disclosure of ethanol content in petrol at fuel pumps

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale said it is not going to entertain the PIL under Article 32 (right to approach Supreme Court directly) and the petitioner Narendra Kumar Goswami can approach the jurisdictional high court for relief.

Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, submitted that it is a proxy litigation as a petition on a similar issue has been dismissed by the court.

"The petitioner wants government of India to be answerable to him," the AG submitted.

Goswami contended that he has the right to know the content of the petrol given at fuel pumps.