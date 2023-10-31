SC refuses to entertain Sukesh wife’s bail plea

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain the bail plea of Leena Paulose, wife of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, in Rs 200 crore extortion case, observing the allegations against her are serious.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi said there was no change of circumstances since the bail plea was last rejected by the Delhi High Court. “The allegations are fairly serious. Sorry. We have taken the decision. The high court has already examined the matter,” the bench said.

Senior advocate R Basant, appearing for Paulose, withdrew the petition after sensing the court’s disinclination to grant her bail and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

The apex court in its order said, “The petitioner submits that he (the counsel) has instructions not to proceed in the matter. The petition is dismissed as not pressed.”

The Delhi High Court had on July 11 dismissed the bail plea of Paulose, saying the probe has revealed that the couple acted in tandem in running the organised crime syndicate and used the proceeds of crime for promoting their business and other interests.