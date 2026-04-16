SC refuses to entertain plea of Army veterans against current pay-fixation rules

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, however, allowed lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay to make a representation in this regard to the authorities concerned which, in turn, will take a decision as early as possible.

The bench said if the petitioners, including lead petitioner Baidya Nath Choudhary, are dissatisfied, they can approach the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) with the grievances.

Choudhary and five others, in their plea filed through advocate-on-record Ashwani Dubey, had referred to Rule 8 of the Central Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2016, and a subsequent Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) memorandum dated May 1, 2017.