SC refuses to entertain plea for FIR, probe against former HC judge Yashwant Varma

"Now he is retired also. There is no immunity from prosecution," he submitted.

The top court, however, refused to entertain the petition and dismissed it. On April 9, Varma, who was facing impeachment proceedings for his removal over allegations of corruption after wads of burnt currency notes were recovered from his residence in Delhi last year, resigned. The rare removal proceedings initiated by the Lok Sabha against Justice Varma was rendered "infructuous" following his resignation with immediate effect. The judge submitted his resignation in a letter sent to President Droupadi Murmu.