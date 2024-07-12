SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking probe into Hathras stampede by expert committee

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking direction to appoint a five-member expert committee under the supervision of a retired top court judge to inquire into the Hathras stampede incident, where more than 100 people were killed on July 2. A bench of Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, observed that it is a disturbing incident, but it can not entertain the petition as the High Court is robust to deal with this case.

It asked the petitioner to approach the High Court with his plea. "Everything does not have to come to the Supreme Court under Article 32. You can approach the High Court. They are robust courts. Of course, this is a disturbing incident," said the bench to advocate Vishal Tiwari, who filed the PIL. The plea had sought direction to the committee to suggest and frame guidelines and safety measures to avoid such incidents at large public gatherings.

The petition had further sought the court's direction to the State of Uttar Pradesh to submit a status report before the apex court in the Hathras stampede incident and initiate legal action against the persons, authorities and officials for their negligent conduct. It had asked the top court to direct all state governments to issue directions and guidelines to prevent stampedes or other incidents for the safety of the public when organising any religious events or other events where a large number of people gather.

More than 100 people, including women and children, were killed after a stampede at a 'satsang' organised by a self-styled godman, Bhole Baba, aka Narayan Saakar Hari, in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. As per reports, the event drew in a crowd of over two lakh devotees, while permission was only granted to have around 80,000 attendees.

In his plea, the advocate cited several such stampede-like events that have occurred in the past, including the Kumbh Mela stampede in 1954, where around 800 people were reported dead, the Mecca Masjid stampede of 2007 where 16 people were reported dead, the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine deaths in 2022; the deaths during Dussehra celebrations at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna in 2014; and the deaths of around 104 Sabarimala devotees at Pulmedu in Idukki.

"Such an incident, prima facie, depicts the serious condition of responsibility lapse, negligence and unfaithful duty of care towards the public by the government authorities. In the past decade, various incidents have taken place in our country wherein, due to mismanagement, lapses in duty, and negligent maintenance activities, there have been cases of huge public casualties that could have been avoided, yet such arbitrary and undone actions have led to such work," the plea stated.