SC refuses to entertain PIL for Central law, guidelines to curb ragging in schools

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said the top court has already passed a judgement on the issues raised in the PIL.

For implementation of the directives, a fresh petition cannot be entertained, it said.

However, the bench allowed the counsel for petitioner Yadavi Aditya Rasiwasiya to give a representation to the authorities concerned.

The plea has named the Centre, all states and Union Territories, the Central Board of Secondary Education and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations as parties.