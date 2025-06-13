SC refuses more time to ex-Karnataka minister to surrender in 2016 murder case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea of Karnataka Congress legislator and former minister Vinay R Kulkarni for extension of time to surrender.

This came a week after his bail was cancelled in connection with the 2016 murder of BJP leader Yogesh Gowda.

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan rejected the plea after Kulkarni’s counsel said that he has to participate in a meeting scheduled to be held this week.

Counsel for Kulkarni said, "I am seeking extension because I am a sitting MLA and chairman of the Karnataka Water Supply Board. I have to participate in a meeting scheduled for this week. Kindly give me indulgence for one week."

Justice Mishra said, "No. Request rejected. Surrender as per court's order."

Earlier on June 6, the top court cancelled the bail granted to Kulkarni in connection with a 2016 case related to the murder of BJP worker Yogesh Gowda.

It had passed the order while noting that there was sufficient material on record to suggest that attempts were made by Kulkarni to either contact the witnesses or alternatively influence them.

It had further directed Kulkarni to surrender before the concerned trial court or jail authority within one week from Friday.

The apex court had passed the order on an appeal filed by the state of Karnataka through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), challenging an order passed by a trial court in Bengaluru in April this year.

The CBI filed an application before the trial court seeking cancellation of bail granted to two accused, including Kulkarni.

The trial court declined to interfere in Kulkarni's matter on the ground of maintainability in view of the fact that bail was granted to him pursuant to the apex court's August 2021 order.

The CBI alleged that the two accused attempted to contact some witnesses through their friends and known persons to depose against the prosecution.

The CBI had contended that the accused tried to wield influence and attempted to contact and influence prosecution witnesses.

The apex court had observed that the trial court was entitled to entertain an application seeking cancellation of bail on grounds of violation of bail conditions imposed by it, notwithstanding the fact that bail was granted by it.

It had also directed the trial court to make endeavour to conclude the trial expeditiously, without being influenced by any of the observations made by the top court.

The CBI arrested Kulkarni in November 2020 for his alleged involvement in Gowda's murder.

The apex court said in its August 2021 order that Kulkarni be produced before the concerned trial court within three days and the bail be granted to him subject to conditions to be imposed by the court.

Gowda, a BJP zila panchayat member, was killed in his gym in Dharwad district in June 2016.

In September 2019, the state government handed over the investigation to the CBI.

Kulkarni has denied the allegations levelled against him.

The CBI earlier filed chargesheets against several accused in the case.