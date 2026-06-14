SC refers defamation dispute involving two Karnataka officers to mediation, stays proceedings

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has referred the long-running defamation dispute between Karnataka cadre IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri and IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil to mediation, saying that the prolonged legal battle was damaging the careers of both senior civil servants.
A bench comprising Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and Sanjeev Sachdeva on Friday appointed former Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph as sole mediator to facilitate an amicable settlement between the officers.
"Both of them are destroying each other's careers," Justice Sharma remarked during the hearing.
Passing the order, the bench said it was of the view that the dispute could be resolved through mediation rather than continued litigation.
"In the present case, this Court is of the opinion that the matter can be resolved by way of mediation.
"Justice Joseph, retired Supreme Court Judge, is appointed as the mediator. The parties shall appear before Justice Joseph.
"By way of interim relief, further proceedings in respect of both the cases between the parties shall remain stayed," the court ordered.
The dispute stems from a series of public allegations exchanged by the two officers in 2023, which subsequently led to cross-defamation proceedings.
The matter reached the Supreme Court after the Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition filed by Sindhuri challenging criminal defamation proceedings initiated against her on a complaint lodged by Moudgil.
The High Court had upheld a trial court's decision to take cognisance of Moudgil's complaint, finding that the magistrate had applied due judicial mind and that the order did not warrant interference under the High Court's inherent jurisdiction.