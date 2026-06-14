SC refers defamation dispute involving two Karnataka officers to mediation, stays proceedings

A bench comprising Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and Sanjeev Sachdeva on Friday appointed former Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph as sole mediator to facilitate an amicable settlement between the officers.

"Both of them are destroying each other's careers," Justice Sharma remarked during the hearing.

Passing the order, the bench said it was of the view that the dispute could be resolved through mediation rather than continued litigation.

"In the present case, this Court is of the opinion that the matter can be resolved by way of mediation.

"Justice Joseph, retired Supreme Court Judge, is appointed as the mediator. The parties shall appear before Justice Joseph.

"By way of interim relief, further proceedings in respect of both the cases between the parties shall remain stayed," the court ordered.