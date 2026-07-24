SC proposes special courts for Manipur violence cases, seeks speedy completion of probes

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, while hearing a batch of pleas relating to the Manipur violence, took note of the fact that many victims and their families are yet to get the copies of the chargesheets filed by the CBI and the state SIT in criminal cases.

It permitted the legal aid counsel, representing the victims, to approach the offices of the chief justices of the Gauhati and Manipur chief justices to seek the copies of the chargesheets.

The lawyers will have to be provided the copies of the chargesheets within one week by the probe agencies.