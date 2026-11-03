SC points to report on unrestricted sale of crackers, asks Centre to take action

"In today's report on Hindustan Times there's a photograph... they say that notwithstanding yesterday's order, now everything is available in the shops. Please look into it," a bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati.

"They say that in the market every other cracker, licensed, unlicensed, QR code, or no QR code, everything is available. Please take a note of it," Justice Sundresh added.

The top court has allowed the bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) from 6 to 7 am and from 8 to 10 pm on November 7 and 8 (Diwali).