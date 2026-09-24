SC notice to ED on AAP leader Deepak Singla's bail plea in money laundering case

Singla was arrested by the ED on May 18.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice to ED on the plea filed by Singla against the September 9 order of the high court.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Singla in the top court.

The case stems from a CBI FIR registered in 2018 on a complaint from an assistant general manager of the erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, alleging that Mahesh Timber Private Ltd, through its Singapore-based subsidiary and in connivance with private persons and a bank official, fraudulently enhanced foreign letters of credit ) through unauthorised SWIFT amendments, without corresponding entries in the bank's Finacle system, causing an alleged wrongful loss of about Rs 155.21 crore to the bank.