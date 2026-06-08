SC notice to CBSE on plea to declare Class 12 improvement examination result

A bench comprising Justices Manmohan and Vijay Bishnoi issued notice to the CBSE and its regional officer on the plea filed by the student.

"This is about the career of a child, he will miss all his admissions...Whatever it is, burn the midnight oil," the bench remarked orally while directing the counsel for CBSE to seek instruction in the matter.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Pransu Jigarkumar Patel against the CBSE's failure to declare his result despite an assessment scheme framed for students whose examinations in several Gulf countries were cancelled.