SC notice on plea alleging Rahul Gandhi pushed pregnant journalist during Oct 12 march

The plea was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, which issued notice to Gandhi and others.

Senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, who mentioned the matter, said an application has been filed in a pending petition.

A female journalist was manhandled in the court premises, Bhatia submitted.

"Respondent No.4 (Rahul Gandhi) suddenly pushed her towards the gate, with such force that she lost her balance and fell, and had to break the fall with her hands. The push was delivered openly, in a crowded place, in the presence of security personnel, journalists and other persons, despite her express pleas, and was not a mere jostle of the crowd”, the plea submitted.