SC to set up special bench to hear NHAI plea against direction to build shelters for stray cattle

“Our case is that it should be done by the local district-level administration. We cannot do it pan India,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the NHAI, said before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), in its plea, said that the primary statutory responsibility for removal, impounding and sheltering of stray cattle rested with state authorities and local bodies.

Moreover, the setting up of shelter homes would involve an expenditure of approximately Rs 7,000 crore, the solicitor general said, urging the CJI to set up the bench which had delivered the May 19 verdict containing the impugned direction.

The CJI agreed to list the matter before the special bench.

On May 19, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria had delivered a significant verdict and allowed euthanasia of rabid, incurably ill, dangerous and aggressive dogs to curb threat to human lives.

It laid down a broader framework for addressing the presence of stray animals on highways and public premises, linking effective management of the problem with public safety and the right to life under Article 21.

It had also said that the NHAI, in coordination with states, shall formulate and implement a comprehensive and time-bound mechanism for addressing the presence of stray cattle and other animals on national highways.