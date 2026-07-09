SC mulls larger bench reference in Meghalaya honeymoon murder case

The high court had upheld Raghuvanshi's bail on the grounds that the police failed to supply proper written grounds of arrest, noting a "total non-application of judicious mind" because the memo cited Section 403 (which does not exist in the context) instead of Section 103(1) (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The solicitor general argued that the error was purely clerical.

"In this matter, this is a very serious case where bail is granted on the grounds that grounds (of arrest) were not supplied... though at the time of arrest, there is a record that there is a supply of grounds," he said.

The bench, however, said the court must reconcile conflicting judgments regarding the necessity of providing grounds in writing at the time of arrest.

"We will consider this matter at length. We will decide whether this requires to be referred to a larger bench," Justice Misra said.

The top law officer said the gravity of the crime should outweigh a technical typo.

"This is the case where both of them went on honeymoon in Meghalaya. It was a premeditated murder. She killed the husband on a hill and threw the body into a gorge... This is a very, very serious offense," Mehta said.