SC seeks responses from Centre, others on plea concerning MSP

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi agreed to hear the plea and issued notices to the Centre, Directorate General of Foreign Trade and the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, seeking their response on the plea.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioners, said the plea raises a very important issue related to the farmers in the country.

"Indian farmers are facing a terrible financial crisis because of being unable to sell their produce even at their actual cost of production. This has led to large scale suicides of farmers with over seventeen thousand farmers having committed suicide in Maharashtra alone in the last 5 years," the plea said.

During the arguments, Bhushan said the MSP was often fixed below the actual cost of cultivation.