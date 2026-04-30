Assam CM made remarks like 'constitutional Rambo', says Pawan Khera; SC reserves order

Singhvi said that Sarma has threatened that Khera will spend the rest of his life in an Assam jail even when the core of the case is allegations of defamation and reputational damage.

"Let me assume I am ultimately convicted. But where is the necessity of arrest? What is there in the case which can be done without an arrest," Singhvi asked, adding that part of sections invoked against him are bailable while others don't require his arrest.

"He is not a flight risk. He is not interfering with the evidence and there is no allegation of non-cooperation in the case," Singhvi said, adding, "Why is it necessary to humiliate with a custodial interrogation? Why did 50-60 Assam policemen landed in Nizamuddin area to arrest Khera, as if he is a terrorist.

Singhvi urged that personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution must be protected and highlighted that Khera was not a hardened criminal but an active politician, and the case was essentially a political response to certain political allegations raised by the petitioner.