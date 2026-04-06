State does not hold public resources as 'private proprietor' but as trustee on behalf of people: SC

"Where the distribution of public resources is clouded by allegations of nepotism, patronage or opaque decision-making, the issue is not merely one of administrative irregularity. It raises concerns that go to the heart of the constitutional promise that State action shall be fair, impartial and guided by reason," it said.

The bench said constitutional courts, as guardians of that promise, are therefore required to ensure that the exercise of public authority remains anchored in legality, transparency and institutional accountability.

"In a constitutional democracy governed by the rule of law, the exercise of public power is always subject to constitutional discipline. The State does not hold public resources as a private proprietor, but as a trustee on behalf of the people," the bench said in its 35-page verdict.

It said the top court's jurisprudence has consistently emphasised that the power to direct an investigation by the CBI is to be exercised with restraint.