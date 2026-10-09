SC judge Justice Sheel Nagu recuses from hearing Punjab govt's plea against HC order for CBI probe

As the matter came before a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu, Justice Datta said, "this cannot be heard by Justice Nagu."

Justice Nagu frequently dealt with cases involving the AAP-led Punjab government during his tenure as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court before his subsequent elevation to the top court.

Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for the Punjab government, submitted that they were not relying on judgements dealt by Justice Nagu.

Justice Datta said, "no, no. We are in very difficult times Mr. Gupta. One doesn’t know, from where the attack will come from. There are 17 other benches. We will sign the order to place the case before the CJI, you mention."