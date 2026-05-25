SC issues notices to Centre on PIL seeking ban on employment of children in orchestrax, spas

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi took note of the submissions of senior advocate H S Phoolka, appearing for child rights collective ‘Just Rights for Children Alliance’ (JRCA), and issued the notices to Union ministries of labour and law and justice.

Phoolka argued that minor girls aged 10 and 11 years were being employed in orchestras and dance bars. “For spas and massage parlours, some states have made rules of 18 years as the minimum age,” he said.

Terming the situation “serious”, the bench also issued notices to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on the PIL.