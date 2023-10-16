SC issues notice to DK Shivakumar on CBI plea in disproportionate assets case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on CBI appeal against Karnataka High Court interim order staying proceedings in a disproportionate assets case against Congress leader. A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi issued notice and posted the matter for further hearing on November 7.

CBI has filed an appeal against the Karnataka High Court order dated June 12 and sought to stay on the investigation in the disproportionate assets case. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for CBI, urged the bench to vacate the stay.

CBI is probing a case against Shivakumar for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Earlier Income Tax has conducted a search against him. In 2017, the Income Tax Department raide DK Shivakumar, leading to an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate.

The CBI later sought permission from the state government to file an FIR against him based on the findings of the ED probe. On September 25, 2019, the sanction was granted, and on October 3, 2020, Shivakumar was charged by the CBI under the Prevention of Corruption Act.