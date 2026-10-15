SC issues notice to Delhi Police on plea against de-notification of Jantar Mantar as protest site

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar's standing order dated October 11 de-notified Jantar Mantar and designated the Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and the CBD Ground in east Delhi as the new venues for protests and demonstrations.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi orally observed that it would examine whether the authorities had applied their mind to the use and efficacy of Jantar Mantar as a protest site.

During the hearing of the plea filed by advocate Swaty Singh, senior lawyer Gopal Sankaranarayanan sought restoration of the notification designating Jantar Mantar as a protest site.

He pointed out that the de-notification had been stated to be in terms of an earlier Supreme Court order.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, however, clarified that the earlier Supreme Court decision was not the basis for the latest denotification.

The top law officer said that a committee, which was constituted to examine the issue, has submitted its report recording the reasons.

Senior advocate Mukta Gupta said a designated protest site must be one where demonstrators can effectively make their voices heard.

Justice Bagchi observed that the issue also needed to be considered in the context of technological developments.

Referring to the argument that Jantar Mantar should not be relocated because of its proximity to government establishments, the judge indicated that the court would call upon the State to respond to the concerns raised.

The top court also directed Delhi Police to submit the prohibitory orders issued under Section 163 of the BNSS, formerly Section 144 of the CrPC, which restricted public gatherings and demonstrations in Delhi on various dates over the past fortnight.

It also instructed all law enforcement agencies to preserve CCTV camera footage and other digital evidence related to the protests.