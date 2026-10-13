SC issues notice to Centre, ECI on plea challenging blanket immunity to CEC, ECs

As per the case status available on the apex court's website, the matter is tentatively listed for further hearing on November 2. Section 16 states: "Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force, no Court shall entertain or continue any civil or criminal proceedings against any person who is or was a Chief Election Commissioner or an Election Commissioner for any act, thing or word, committed, done or spoken by him when, or in the course of acting or purporting to act in the discharge of his official duty or function." ADR has contended that the provision violates Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution, arguing that granting such sweeping protection to the constitutional functionaries undermines accountability and places them beyond the ordinary process of law.