SC issues notice on fresh pleas challenging law mandating singing of Vande Mataram

Borkar has argued in his plea that the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs dated January 28 and July 9, 2026, illegally replace the 79-year-old practice of singing a standalone, non-theistic two-stanza poem with the full version containing "explicit anti-Muslim invective".

"Under the guise of providing directions on the playing and singing of an ‘official version’... the impugned orders repealed the existing National Song... and imposed a new National Song which is the six-stanza civil war song of Anandamath with its unconstitutional idolatrous and Islamophobic content," the plea submitted.

Mavoji contended that installing the six-stanza version as the national anthem is an attempt to convert India into a divine sectarian theistic state.

A “conscientious objector” should not be punished for refusing to sing Vande Mataram, the top court had told the Centre on September 22 while asking it to keep in mind a 1986 judgment protecting children who said no to singing the national anthem on grounds of conscience.