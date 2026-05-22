SC indicates Delhi riot accused may get bail, says police argument on reference will be looked into

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for Delhi Police told the bench that trial in Kasab case (2008 Mumbai terror attack convict), was delayed by seven years as there were a large number of witnesses.

"Does this mean, the court grants bail to Kasab. We have to look into the role of the accused in the UAPA case. If Hafiz Saeed is brought to India, the case will have a large number of witnesses and if the trial gets delayed, would the court grant him bail. It all depends on facts of each case. There cannot be blanket formula," Raju told the bench.

The top court, which reserved its verdict on the bail pleas told senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for Abdul Khalid Saifi and advocate Mehmood Pracha for Tasleem Ahmad that most probably they will be getting the relief and the court will give the order during the day or on May 25.