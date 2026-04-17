Illegal sand mining has created environmental crisis in National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary: SC

Slamming the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh for their utter failure in dealing with the issue, the apex court directed them to install high-resolution Wi-Fi-enabled CCTV cameras along all routes frequently used for illegal sand mining in the area.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta directed that live feed of such surveillance cameras shall be placed under the direct control, supervision and operational oversight of the superintendent of police or the senior superintendent of police of the concerned district and the divisional forest officer.

It said these officers shall ensure continuous and effective monitoring of the CCTV feeds by designating appropriate officers.