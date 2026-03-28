What procedure should be adopted in human trafficking cases: SC to Centre, states

"The Union of India, the States and the Union Territories are directed to file a detailed affidavit with regard to what standard procedure, according to them, should be adopted in such matters.

"We indicate that the Court is not interested in any hypothetical or academic formula, but rather a practical strategy/approach which can be implemented/put into place right away, at the local Police Station level under whose jurisdiction the incident occurs," the bench said.

The top court said in matters of human trafficking, including child trafficking, time is of the greatest importance.