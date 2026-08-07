SC hints probe against ED officer may be shifted to central agency

The top court, however, made it clear that it is not inclined to vacate the stay on the state's proceedings in the case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate in 2024 seeking transfer of the investigation from the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to the CBI.

In January 2024, the bench stayed further proceedings in the FIR registered by the Tamil Nadu agency.

During the brief hearing, senior advocate Guru Krishna Kumar, appearing for Tamil Nadu, told the bench that the state filed an application seeking vacation of the interim stay.