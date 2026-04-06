How to stop cattle intruding on highways? Supreme Court wants to know

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notice to the Centre and others, including the states, Union Territories and Animal Welfare Board of India, seeking their responses on the plea within four weeks.

The bench observed that several states were charging 10 per cent cow cess but were doing nothing.

The counsel appearing for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) told the bench that the apex court has already reserved its order in the stray dogs case, which also covers the issue of stray animals entering highways.