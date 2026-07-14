SC grants four weeks to Centre to file response on plea challenging validity of NIA Act

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, told a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that the government needed some time to file the counter affidavit.

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for the petitioner, said that notice was issued on the plea on April 21.

The bench granted four weeks to the Centre to file the counter affidavit, and said the petitioner may a file rejoinder, if any, within two weeks thereafter.

It said the plea would be listed for hearing after six weeks.

On April 21, the top court sought responses from the Centre, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and others seeking their responses on the plea.

The apex court had observed that questions raised before it were of vital importance.