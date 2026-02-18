SC grants bail to accused in 2024 Pune Porsche accident case

It was alleged that Makandar facilitated the criminal conspiracy to tamper with medical evidence by swapping of blood samples of the minor occupants with those of their guardians at the hospital.

"Senior counsel appearing for the appellant submitted that the appellant is similarly placed to the co-accused who has already been granted bail in this matter. Bail granted in terms of the order passed," the bench said.

The top court on February 2 had granted bail to three accused in the case while observing that parents are to be blamed for such incidents involving juveniles as they don't have control over their children.