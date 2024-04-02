SC grants bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh in excise policy case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the release of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on bail during the pendency of trial in a money laundering case related to the excise policy case. The top court passed down the ruling during a hearing on Singh's plea challenging his arrest and remand in the money laundering case.

Enforcement Directorate informed the apex court that the agency had no objection to Singh getting bail. This is a developing story. More details are awaited. (ANI)