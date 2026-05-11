SC grants anticipatory bail to Canadian citizen in 2025 rape case

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale granted relief to Manpreet Singh Gill, a Canadian citizen, who was booked for rape by the Punjab police on a complaint filed by a woman.

The police lodged the complaint on November 11, 2025, by the woman, who alleged that she was misled about his marital status and had developed a relationship.

She alleged that Gill threatened her with dire consequences to withdraw an earlier complaint and had a sexual relationship with her on the intervening night of 9th and November 10, 2025, after administering alcohol and intimidating her.