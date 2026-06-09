SC flags 40-year delay by Allahabad HC in murder case, seeks solutions to judicial backlog

A sessions court at Kanpur convicted him of murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment in December 1985.

Singh challenged the verdict before the Allahabad High Court. However, his appeal remained pending for nearly 41 years before being dismissed by the high court through a 20-page judgment delivered on February 9 this year.

During the hearing, the top court noted that Singh had spent only about three months in custody and remained on bail for almost 43 years while awaiting the outcome of his appeal.