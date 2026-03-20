SC quashes copyright case against filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh over his 'Kahaani 2' film

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe allowed Ghosh's plea, challenging a Jharkhand High Court's order (dated April 22, 2025), which had refused to quash the proceedings pending against him.

"The summoning order dated June 7, 2018 passed by the CJM (Chief Judicial Magistrate) and order dated April 22, 2025 passed by the high court are quashed and set aside," the bench said, while allowing Ghosh's plea.

In July last year, the top court issued notice to the Jharkhand government on Ghosh's plea to quash the case pending before the court of CJM, Hazaribagh.