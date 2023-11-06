SC extends Satyendar Jain's interim bail till Nov 24 in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till November 24 in a money laundering case.

A bench comprising Justice A.S. Bopanna and Justice Bela M.

Trivedi extended the interim relief granted to Jain while adjourning the hearing of the bail plea till the next date of hearing.

Meanwhile, Jain's counsel, Senior Advocate AM Singhvi, pressed for his bail. Jain underwent surgery on July 21.

The interim bail given to Jain on medical grounds is extended from time to time. On May 26, the top court granted interim bail to Satyendar Jain for six weeks in the money laundering case but imposed various conditions, including refusing to talk with the media or leaving Delhi without permission.

The top court had also given Jain the right to choose any hospital of his choice for his medical treatment.

The top court had made it clear that interim bail is considered in medical conditions. Satyendar Jain has moved the top court seeking bail in money laundering cases.

He has challenged the Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case against him. Satyendar Jain's lawyer had told the top court that he had lost 35 kg and turned into a skeleton due to this.

Former Delhi minister Satyendra Jain has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case against him. On April 6, the Delhi High Court dismissed the bail plea of Satyendra Jain.

The HC, while dismissing the Jain's bail plea, stated that the applicant is an influential person and has the potential to tamper with evidence. Satyender Jain/applicant, at this stage, can't be held to clear the twin conditions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The HC had kept the order reserved for March 21 after the conclusion of the submissions made by the defence and prosecution sides after multiple hearings. During arguments in the High Court, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, contented that money laundering is crystal clear against Jain and other co-accused.

In his bail plea, Jain stated, "I appeared before the ED on seven occasions. I have cooperated and participated in the investigation. I was arrested five years down the line in 2022."

On November 17, 2022, the trial court dismissed the bail petition of Satyendar Jain.

He was arrested on May 30, 2022, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate. The ED case is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint registered on the allegation that Satyender Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for.