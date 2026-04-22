SC ends prolonged legal battle over disputed land transactions in Tamil Nadu

"We may only point out that it is not open to a professed welfare State to seek to turn back the clock after several decades and attempt to undo what was done long ago. All the more so, when much water was allowed to flow under the bridge, whereby third-party rights have been created, involving innocent citizens who have spent their hard-earned monies in the hope of having a roof of their own over their heads," Justice Kumar, authoring the judgment, said.

The verdict said it is not open to the state government to ignore the "plight of such citizens and baldly claim that its lands were illegally parted with, ignoring the fact that such acts, if any, took place long ago".