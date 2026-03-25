Law must not become tool to harass husband's kin: SC quashes dowry case

The complainant had alleged that after her marriage in April 2017, her husband and in-laws demanded Rs 8.5 lakh and a car as dowry and subjected her to cruelty. She had also accused them of assaulting her during pregnancy in 2017, leading to a miscarriage, and levelled allegations of molestation against her father-in-law. In December 2023, the Allahabad High Court refused to quash the FIR lodged in November 2023 against the complainant's sister-in-law and parents-in-law. It noted that the Investigating Officer (IO) had dropped the charge of causing miscarriage and that the medical records did not support the allegation.

The court also noted the delay of more than six years in lodging the FIR, saying the prosecution had failed to provide a satisfactory explanation. "We find that the citizens who allege commission of an offence should not dawdle on their rights but should rather pursue them in real time in order to achieve the ends of justice," the bench said, adding that such delays can be fatal in cases involving personal disputes where evidence is already limited. It further observed that the allegations against the in-laws were largely general and lacked specific details about their role.

Allowing the appeals, the court quashed the FIR, chargesheet and the pending criminal case against the complainant's sister-in-law and parents-in-law, while clarifying that its observations would not affect any other matrimonial proceedings between the parties.